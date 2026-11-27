DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is addressing reports that it was the victim of a mass catalytic converter theft early Thanksgiving morning.

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In a statement, RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky confirmed that an “organized group of criminals” stole catalytic converters from most of the small buses in RTA’s Connect Bus storage lot on Longworth Street.

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“This criminal act disabled the fleet and had the potential to ruin the day for those who most depend on RTA for service,” Ruzinsky said.

He went on to say that RTA team members came together to cover most trips using a combination of supervisor and pool cars.

“The RTA maintenance team is working to get the Connect buses back into service. RTA staff will continue to work diligently to provide as many scheduled Connect trips as possible. We expect operations to improve over the weekend,” Ruzinsky said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an RTA employee contacted Montgomery County Regional Dispatch around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday and reported the theft.

In a non-emergency call obtained by News Center 7, the man said he wasn’t sure when the theft happened, but that “60-plus” vehicles were impacted.

“We just noticed it because we just came in and drivers came in to start the vehicles, and all the catalytic converters was stolen,” he said.

The dispatcher asked him if he knew how anyone got in and if there was any damage to any doors.

“No, I think the gate didn’t work, and it was left open, and they walked in,” he responded.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for information regarding this incident. We haven’t received a response at the time of this report.

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