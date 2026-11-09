Rudy’s Smokehouse celebrates grand opening for Troy location

TROY — A new barbecue smokehouse has opened in Miami County.
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Rudy’s Smokehouse held its grand opening on Monday for its new location at 111 W. Water Street in Troy.
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The grand opening celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“What started as a dream has become a reality, and we couldn’t be more grateful!” owners wrote on social media.
Rudy’s Smokehouse also has a location at 2222 S. Limestone Street in Springfield.
They’re open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
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