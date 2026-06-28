Rumpke to begin trash collection earlier in local city

CLAYTON — A local city has asked its residents to set their trash and recycling bins out earlier due to projected extreme heat

Rumpke is asking the residents of Clayton to set their bins out the week of June 29, according to a social media post.

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The post said to ensure that your collection is not missed, to put your trash and recycling bins at the curb the night before your scheduled pickup day.

Rumpke crews will begin routes early each morning to protect employees from the extreme temperatures.

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