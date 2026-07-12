Rumpke to continue early trash collections due to extreme heat

MIAMI VALLEY — Rumpke will continue early trash collection due to extreme heat.

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Rumpke said that crews will service as many customers as possible before the area experiences the extreme heat expected this week.

Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 80s to near 90 this week.

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“To help protect our team members from heat-related illnesses and ensure customers still receive timely service, we may adjust our operations,” a spokesperson said.

Rumpke is reminding customers that trash and recycling should always be placed at the curb in the evening before their scheduled collection day.

Placing material at the curb the night before scheduled collection helps prevent missed collections when pickup times are adjusted for weather and traffic conditions, according to the spokesperson.

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