Rumpke gives update on trash collection

DAYTON — Rumpke Waste & Recycling will resume operations on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s our hope that we can complete our Monday routes; however, if road conditions prevent service, we will collect additional material on Monday, Feb. 2,” said Kevyn Vasquez, district manager.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rumpke is operating on a one-day delay this week.

That means if your trash is usually picked up on Mondays, it will be picked up on Tuesday this week.

Customers should place material curbside, even if they are traditionally alley collection, the night before scheduled collection.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group