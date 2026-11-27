BUTLER COUNTY — A Thanksgiving turkey was spotted on the run in Butler County.
On Thursday, the Butler County deputies were called for a turkey in the road in Liberty Township, according to a social media post.
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Deputies King and Kammeron located the turkey on Cincinnati Dayton Road, the post said.
The sheriff’s office said that someone’s Thanksgiving dinner had other plans for the holiday.
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