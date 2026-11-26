Runners brave the rain for Turkey Trot tradition in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Thousands of runners braved the rain to participate in the annual Turkey Trot in Miamisburg this morning.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke to runners and the race’s organizer this morning. She’ll have more on the tradition tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

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Solomon West, who finished his second full marathon while injured less than a month ago, said he was excited for the race.

“It’s a little wet, but it’s good racing temperature,” West said.

Around 8,700 people signed up to take part in the race, with some running five miles and others running one. The race’s results page showed that over 3,300 runners finished the race despite the rain.

The race raises money for the Ohio River Road Runners Club (ORRRC), a nonprofit organization that promotes running and fitness.

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