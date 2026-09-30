Rusty Taco closing Beavercreek location

BEAVERCREEK — Rusty Taco is closing its location in Beavercreek.

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In a social media post last week, the owners said they made the decision to close the location on Towne Drive after careful consideration.

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“We’re so grateful to everyone who has stopped by, shared a meal and supported our team over the years. Thank you for letting us be part of your community,” they wrote.

The Rusty Taco location on Brown Street in Dayton remains open.

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