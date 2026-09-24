Sumaria Systems expands presence in Miami Valley with HQ relocation

DAYTON — Defense contractor Sumaria Systems is moving its corporate headquarters from Massachusetts to Dayton, Ohio.

The company currently operates a laboratory in the region and will now base its primary headquarters in the region.

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The headquarters relocation highlights the Miami Valley region’s growing network of aerospace and defense contractors. Development leaders credit the region’s specialized business environment, supported by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and local universities that train workers for defense industry jobs.

Julie Sullivan, Vice President for Regional Development with the Dayton Development Coalition, plays a key role in recruiting companies to the Miami Valley and expressed enthusiasm for the company’s decision.

“We’re thrilled,” Sullivan said. “We’re really excited about that next move for Sumaria and future opportunities for growth that may come with it.”

Sullivan noted that the relocation reflects the strength of the region’s established business community. “It’s a great testament to the existing ecosystem of defense and aerospace contractors that we already have,” Sullivan said.

“We’re always excited when we have a win in this category because we can point to those organizations having success and it helps us draw more opportunity here.”

The region’s defense sector benefits from a combination of military operations and educational partnerships. Local universities actively train students for technical roles in aerospace and defense.

“It’s helped us attract talent to come here as well by being able to offer so many quality job opportunities in this market,” Sullivan said.

Economic growth in the defense sector can also create momentum for non-defense businesses in the area. Like many defense contractors, Sumaria Systems will maintain personnel working both on and off the military base.

“Oftentimes we can draw correlations and show that success in one industry can help another be just as successful,” Sullivan said.

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