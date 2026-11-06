Sanders to start for Browns against Saints as Watson remains in concussion protocol

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders will make his first start of the season this Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Head coach Todd Monken said Sanders will start against the New Orleans Saints.

This comes as quarterback Deshaun Watson remains in concussion protocol. He’s been officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, Watson was placed in concussion protocol after he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night, a day after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit during Cleveland’s Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Monken said they’re starting Sanders because Watson hasn’t been able to fully practice this week, but he was able to do individual drills and sit in the meeting room.

Monken told media members that he’s liked Sanders’ confidence and how he’s operated at practice this week.

“I’m fired up to see him play; who wouldn’t be?” Monken said. “Let’s go. It’s the expectation of the position. This is what he has wanted. He wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Let’s go, let’s let it rip. Let’s see what we got.”

The Browns play the Saints at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be aired on WHIO-TV.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group