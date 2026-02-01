‘Sanford and Son’ star, actor dead at 79

Actor Demond Wilson in the TV series "Sanford and Son." (1972-1977) (Bettmann Archive via Getty Images FILE)

NATIONAL — An actor who starred in “Sanford and Son,” the popular 1970s has died.

Grady Demond Wilson died from complications related to prostate cancer on Friday morning at his home in Palm Springs, California, his son told TMZ.

He played Lamont, a young man in constant comic battle with his junk-dealer father, played by Redd Fox, on “Sanford and Son” from 1972 to 1977.

Wilson’s career also included stage work and appearances in film and television projects throughout the 1970s. He later became an ordained minister, according to BET.com.

Mark Goldman, Wilson’s publicist, also confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Demon Wilson died from complications related to cancer.

“Demond was surrounded by love throughout his final days,” Goldman said in a statement. “A devoted father, actor, author, and minister, Demond lived a life rooted in faith, service, and compassion. Through his work on screen, his writing, and his ministry, he sought to uplift others and leave a meaningful impact on the communities he served.”

Wilson’s last TV appearance was in “Eleanor’s Beach” back in 2023, the LA Times reported.

He is survived by his wife, six children, and two grandchildren.

