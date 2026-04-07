Sanitary sewer pipe installation to temporarily close Huber Heights road

HUBER HEIGHTS — Parts of a Huber Heights road will be closed overnight this week for a scheduled construction project.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A spokesperson with the city said Fishburg Road from Rip Rap Road to Endicott Road will be closed for 12 hours.

TRENDING STORIES:

The closure will begin at 7 p.m. on April 8 and last until 7 a.m. on April 9.

Crews will install a large sanitary sewer pipe across Fishburg Road during the closure, the spokesperson said.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Endicott Road and then to Chambersburg Road, while westbound traffic will just be detoured to Chambersburg Road.

People who live on this portion of Fishburg Road will be given access to their driveways during the construction, the spokesperson said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group