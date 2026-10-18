Scam warning issued regarding fraudulent demands for money

Scam warning issued regarding fraudulent demands for money

ROSS TWP. — An area police department is warning people of an ongoing scam involving fake officers.

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The Ross Township Police Department said in a social media post that neither their officers nor the sheriff’s officer will call and demand money.

“This is a scam!” the department said.

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Scammers may pretend to be law enforcement.

They make threats or use scare tactics to pressure people into sending money, according to the social media post.

The department issued these reminders on social media:

Never withdraw or send money based on an unsolicited phone call.

Do not provide personal or banking information over the phone.

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and contact law enforcement directly.

If you believe you have fallen victim to one of these scams, contact the police.

The department encouraged everyone to share this scam warning with family, friends, and neighbors.

“Stay alert. Stay informed. Don’t fall for the scam!” said Ross Township Police.

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