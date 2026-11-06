Scammers impersonate sergeant to demand money from local residents

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Local sheriff’s office warns of a new scam targeting residents.

Residents are receiving scam calls from people claiming to be a sergeant with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, according to a social media post.

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During the call, scammers are stating that residents have failed to appear in court as an ‘expert witness."

Then the scammer will discuss payment of funds, by cash or bonds.

The sheriff’s office said they would never call regarding a missed subpoena or court date.

Residents are encouraged to just disconnect the call and not provide any information or funds.

If you receive a call from someone representing themselves as an employee from the sheriff’s office, you may call the Champaign County 911 center at 937-653-3409 or the sheriff’s office directly at 937-484-6091

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