Scammers target several Greene County residents with fake arrest warrant calls

GREENE COUNTY — Several people living in Greene County are getting inundated with fake scam calls.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that it received 15 calls on Wednesday regarding scammers claiming to be an employee with the sheriff’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

The scammer tells the caller, “You have a warrant -- or you will have a warrant,” unless a payment is made.

The sheriff’s office says it will never call anyone and request money, gift cards, or bitcoin to make a warrant, according to the post.

They added that the best way to avoid falling for the scam is not to speak with a scammer.

You should hang up the phone.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group