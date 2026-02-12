Scammers target several Greene County residents with fake arrest warrant calls

GREENE COUNTY — Several people living in Greene County are getting inundated with fake scam calls.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that it received 15 calls on Wednesday regarding scammers claiming to be an employee with the sheriff’s office.
The scammer tells the caller, “You have a warrant -- or you will have a warrant,” unless a payment is made.
The sheriff’s office says it will never call anyone and request money, gift cards, or bitcoin to make a warrant, according to the post.
They added that the best way to avoid falling for the scam is not to speak with a scammer.
You should hang up the phone.
