‘Scary and creepy;’ Woman speaks out after suspect found hiding in her trash can

A suspect was taken into custody after being found hiding in a trash can.

Suspect nicknamed ‘Oscar the Grouch’ found hiding in trash can in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — New information about what led up to a viral video of a man hiding from police in a trash can.

News Center 7 found out that the man faced charges in Miami County, before Huber Heights police said he took off from them and hid in a trash can.

Jonathan McMillan ran twice, first through a house and into a house and into a trash can, then down the street.

He didn’t get away either time, and now he’s booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

McMillan appeared in front of a judge on Tuesday for charges of resisting arrest and obstruction.

Video shows Huber Heights police behind a Rumpke trash worker who gets a huge shock when preparing to dump a trash can.

Police said McMillan hid there to avoid them and took off running before being arrested minutes later.

Patrice Bayless couldn’t believe all this happened at her home.

She knew as soon as she looked at the video that it was her trash can.

“Zoomed in close and I’m like ‘Ok, that’s scary and creepy,’ and I’m showing everybody at work like ”look at this, it’s scary,’" Bayless said.

Police said McMillan jumped out of the trash can, which was the second attempt to escape them.

A Huber Heights police report indicated an officer pulled behind McMillan when he failed to use a turn signal.

That led to officers fanning out across the neighborhood, and one officer just happened to be behind a trash truck.

The officer wasn’t even expecting the trash leap.

“That was wierd, now it’s going make me start looking in my trash can before I load anything in it,” Bayless said.

McMillan’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A judge set his bond to $20,000.

