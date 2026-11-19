School bus goes off road, hits utility pole wire in Darke County

FILE PHOTO: School bus goes off road, hits utility pole wire in Darke County

School bus goes off road, hits utility pole wire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus with students on board in Darke County on Wednesday.

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The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. at State Route 49 and State Route 722, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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An initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Greenville City School Bus northwest on State Route when she saw a vehicle in front of her slow down.

She told deputies that she tried to stop but to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of her, the bus went off the road, hit a telephone guywire before stopping, the sheriff’s office said.

There were 24 students and three Greenville City School employees on board when the crash happened. No one was injured.

The students were moved to another school bus and transported back to school, the sheriff’s office stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

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