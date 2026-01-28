School district enters last phase of construction project on soccer stadium

Troy City Schools is close to finishing its construction project on a soccer stadium.

School district enters last phase of construction project on soccer stadium

TROY — A local school district is close to finishing its construction project on a soccer stadium.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troy City Schools wrote in a social media post that it has entered the final phase of the construction project on Troy Soccer Stadium.

TRENDING STORIES:

The school district says the project is nearly finished.

“The project, which should wrap up in the next few weeks, weather permitting, will mean the installation of new bleachers that will seat 1,061 fans, and a new press box,” the social media post stated.

The cost of the final phase is almost $636,000, all of which came from private funding, according to the school district.

The project started two years ago with the installation of athletic turf and new lighting.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group