School district placed on brief lockdown after vehicle in lot damaged by ‘3-4 BBs’

CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County school district was placed on a brief lockdown after a vehicle was damaged in the student parking lot on Wednesday morning.

Clark-Shawnee Superintendent Brian Kuhn told News Center 7 that school officials and the school resource officer investigated the cause of the damage.

The vehicle involved had a shattered passenger-side window and dents on the door above and below the window.

“Following a comprehensive investigation conducted by school officials and our SRO, it was determined that 3-4 BBs were the cause of the damage,” Kuhn said.

It is unclear who or where the BBs were fired from.

The entire district was placed on a “secure status” while the initial investigation was taking place.

This status was to keep everyone inside the buildings while officials determined what happened, Kuhn said.

The district was on a “secure status” for approximately 25 minutes.

District families were informed of the secure action shortly after it was lifted, and a follow-up email was sent to families in the evening hours.

“Our safety procedures were implemented effectively and I commend our school officials and SRO who did an outstanding job of resolving this incident safely,” Kuhn said.

