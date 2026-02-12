School district placed on brief lockdown after vehicle in lot damaged by ‘3-4 BBs’

CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County school district was placed on a brief lockdown after a vehicle was damaged in the student parking lot on Wednesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Clark-Shawnee Superintendent Brian Kuhn told News Center 7 that school officials and the school resource officer investigated the cause of the damage.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Trial date set for man accused of hitting, dragging young girl with car
- Local school district to remove busing for high school, some K-8 students
- Group raises over $150K to support Haitian community in Springfield
The vehicle involved had a shattered passenger-side window and dents on the door above and below the window.
“Following a comprehensive investigation conducted by school officials and our SRO, it was determined that 3-4 BBs were the cause of the damage,” Kuhn said.
It is unclear who or where the BBs were fired from.
The entire district was placed on a “secure status” while the initial investigation was taking place.
This status was to keep everyone inside the buildings while officials determined what happened, Kuhn said.
The district was on a “secure status” for approximately 25 minutes.
District families were informed of the secure action shortly after it was lifted, and a follow-up email was sent to families in the evening hours.
“Our safety procedures were implemented effectively and I commend our school officials and SRO who did an outstanding job of resolving this incident safely,” Kuhn said.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group