Search for missing man on Great Miami River suspended

Rescue crews continue to look for a man who went underwater in the Great Miami River on Sunday, but they're now calling it a recovery mission.

Search continues after person goes missing in Great Miami River

DAYTON — Rescue teams have suspended their search on the Great Miami River for a man who went missing on Sunday.

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“Extensive resources were utilized throughout the incident, including multiple boats, searches of surrounding riverbanks, spotters on area bridges, thermal imaging, SONAR technology, underwater cameras, and aerial drones,” the Dayton Fire Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The man has not been found.

The search started with a 911 call on Sunday.

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“He’s gone under. I don’t think I can go out there after him,” the caller told the dispatcher.

Sunday evening, that caller watched along the river as a man struggled to stay afloat.

“He’s white, in the middle of the river,” the caller said. “I thought he was swimming, but I thought I heard him calling for help.”

The caller couldn’t hop in to save the man because of the strong current and high waters, so they described what they saw.

“It looks like something that’s just a couple of inches in size, and I can’t tell if that’s part of him or if that was something else,” the caller said.

Rescue efforts started just after 4 p.m. on Sunday. Around 6 p.m., it turned into a recovery mission.

They had to suspend operations when it got dark, but returned around 8 a.m. on Monday to continue their search.

Crews then returned Tuesday.

We will continue to follow this story.

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