Second deadly shooting rocks local city within one week

TROTWOOD — One man is dead, and another person is injured after a shooting in Trotwood on Sunday.

In a 911 call, a woman said one of the victims banged on her front door, begging for help.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will be in Trotwood with the latest information on this incident.

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The caller described the man as covered in blood when she answered the front door.

“Yes, he said he was shot and he’s bleeding,” the caller told the dispatcher.

She described that the man was bleeding from his mouth, arm, chest, and leg.

Police said that another man was found dead inside a vehicle a few streets away.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene saw a sedan with a bullet hole in the side being hauled away by a tow truck.

This is the second deadly shooting in the city within a week of each other.

Last Tuesday, a woman was found dead inside her home on Salem Bend Drive.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the shootings, and to learn the condition of the victim who is in the hospital.

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