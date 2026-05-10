Second person arrested for cracking safe, stealing thousands from McDonald’s

Second person arrested for cracking safe, stealing thousands from McDonald’s

TOLEDO — Another person has been arrested for his role in stealing $18,000 from a safe at an Ohio McDonald’s.

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Kevin Cunningham Jr., 30, was named in a police affidavit obtained by CBS affiliate WTOL-11 for stealing from a Toledo McDonald’s on April 25.

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Cunningham was charged with felony theft, felony safe-cracking, and felony breaking and entering.

Last month, 41-year-old Tamika Smith-Anderson was arrested for complicity and theft after she allegedly provided another suspect with the code to open the safe at a McDonald’s, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

According to an affidavit filed by police Toledo Municipal Court police, the other suspect removed approximately $18,000 from the safe.

A separate affidavit claims Smith-Anderson took between $1,000 and $7,500 cash from the safe on April 24.

Police have not confirmed that Cunningham was the person to whom Smith-Anderson allegedly gave the code, although the amounts of cash stolen from the safe listed in each of their affidavits were identical, WTOL-11 reported.

Cunningham is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.

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