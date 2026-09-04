Secretary of Homeland Security calls death of student Pierre Bal ‘horrible and unfortunate’

LEBANON — On Friday, News Center 7 asked ICE about a 20-year-old Haitian immigrant living in Springfield who was killed earlier this week.

Pierre Bal died when his family said he walked in front of a semi on Interstate 70 in Clark County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

He was having to wear a Homeland Security ankle monitor.

ICE representatives were in Lebanon for a roundtable discussion and reiterated the circumstances of TPS.

The Secretary of Homeland Security called Bal’s death horrible and unfortunate.

Markwayne Mullin said, “TPS is just that; it’s temporary. It was never designed to be permanent. TPS was granted after an earthquake that took place over 15 years ago.”

Bal had just started classes at Wright State University. He graduated high school this past Spring.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group