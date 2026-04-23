Security camera captures someone dumping puppies at local rescue

CLARK COUNTY — Investigators in Clark County are trying to figure out who dumped a bin full of puppies outside the county SPCA.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talks to the executive director about the discovery LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Clark County SPCA Executive Director and Animal Cruelty Investigator Krissi Hawke said she thinks the dogs are about 7-weeks-old.

“They’re terrier mixes, they’ve got pitty in them, and God only knows what else,” Hawke said.

Security cameras caught a dark-colored pickup truck dumping the dogs early Monday morning.

Hawke said she plans to find this person and ask prosecutors to charge them.

Despite being left in a cold box overnight, Hawke said the dogs are in decent health.

She keeps them in a separate room from the other animals while they get their vaccinations.

“Any animal that comes into our shelter, new animals, they have to be quarantined. And if our quarantine spots are already full, when somebody dumps them without already having an appointment to bring them in. Then what happens is like this: we have to clean out the cat room and take all the cats somewhere else so that we can have a separate room that we can quarantine them,” Hawke said.

Since the puppies were dumped instead of surrendered during an appointment, Hawke said they had to rush to get supplies.

“They came in, we had to go rushing around getting potty pads, and you know, we just didn’t have enough supplies on hand and puppy food. And sometimes they come in so young we have to go get puppy formula or kitten formula,” Hawke said.

The staff created a Wishlist for the dogs.

As soon as they are at least 8-weeks-old and cleared by the veterinarian, they’ll be up for adoption.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group