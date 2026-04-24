Semi driver in deadly I-71 crash accused of using alternate identities to obtain IDs

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A semitruck driver who reportedly rear-ended several vehicles on I-71 in Delaware County, killing a family of three, faces allegations of identity fraud stretching back over 30 years.

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The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and Ohio State Highway Patrol began investigating 50-year-old Modou Ngom‘s background following his arrest in the April 11 crash, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Investigators uncovered conflicting information related to Ngom’s identity in state and federal records.

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Ngom appeared to have entered the United States in the 1990s and then used multiple names and dates of birth to obtain state and federal identification, according to authorities.

He is accused of fraudulently getting a new Ohio driver’s license in 2003 and later a commercial driver’s license in 2007 under a different identity.

He was naturalized as a U.S. Citizen in the mid-2010s under that alternate identity.

State records show he changed his name back to Modou Ngom in 2015.

Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson said in the statement that he directed state investigators to immediately turn the findings over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio was also notified, along with the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ngom was indicted on April 16 on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault.

On April 11, three people were killed, and three others were hurt in a crash on I-71 near the US 36 and State Route 37 interchange.

Troopers said an initial investigation found that Ngom did not stop while approaching a backup in a construction zone.

Ngom is currently booked in the Delaware County jail.

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