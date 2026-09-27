Semi driver guilty on all charges in crash that killed Ohio family

COLUMBUS — A semi-truck driver was found guilty on all charges in connection with a nine-vehicle crash that killed a Dublin family.

A jury determined on Friday that 50-year-old Modou Ngom was guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and five counts of vehicular assault, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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The crash happened in April when a semi-truck that was traveling northbound on Interstate 71 failed to stop for a traffic backup in a construction zone, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash killed 36-year-old Dr. Lynnea Soposki, her husband, 37-year-old Like Soposki, and their one-year-old son Logan.

OSHP investigators said that Ngom was not using his phone or tablet at the time of the crash.

Ngom told investigators that traffic had slowed down and that another vehicle had cut in front of him. An OSHP investigator said that there was zero evidence that a vehicle rolled into the truck’s path.

Investigators also added that there were no skid marks on the road, indicating that the truck’s brakes were applied before crashing.

Ngom is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29.

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