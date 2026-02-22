Semi driver injured after crash involving box truck in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A semi truck driver was injured after crashing into a box truck on Interstate 71 in Warren County on Sunday morning.
Around 6:16 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Lebanon Post responded to reports of a crash on I-71 northbound near the 33-mile marker.
The crash involved a commercial semi truck and a box truck, according to the OSHP.
The box truck was abandoned on the right shoulder after becoming disabled due to a mechanical issue.
The semi drove into the right shoulder and struck the abandoned box truck.
The impact pushed the box truck off the right side of the roadway, coming to a rest on its top.
The driver of the semi, 64-year-old Mohamed Ould Baba of New York, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
The right lane of I-71 northbound was shut down for several hours for cleanup and removal.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
