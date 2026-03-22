Semi driver involved in deadly head-on crash facing charges

INDIANA — A semi-driver who was involved in a deadly head-on crash in Indiana last month is facing charges.

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Bekzhan Beishekeev, 30, was served an arrest warrant related to charges from a crash that happened on Feb. 3 in Jay County.

He is facing several felony charges, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office.

Four people died in a crash near State Road 67 and Country Road 550 East in Jay County, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Beishekeev faces four counts of reckless homicide and three counts of criminal recklessness, the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office said.

He is currently being held in the Jay County Security Center.

The four people killed in the crash have been identified as Henry Eicher, 50; Menno Eicher, 25; Paul Eicher, 19; and Simon Girod, 23, all of Bryant, Indiana.

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