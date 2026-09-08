Semi driver seriously injured in Montgomery County I-70 rollover crash

Crews were called to I-70 westbound just past Arlington Road around 3:45 a.m. for a semi crash. One person has been confirmed injured.

Semi crash closes all lanes on I-70 WB

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A semi driver was seriously hurt after a crash on I-70 in Montgomery County early Tuesday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, crews were called to I-70 westbound just past Arlington Road around 3:45 a.m.

The driver of a semi-truck and trailer loaded with steel coils went off the roadway, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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The driver attempted to steer the semi back on the roadway but overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn.

As a result of the crash, the driver was seriously hurt.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The driver was flown to a local hospital.

State troopers said a traffic charge is forthcoming.

All westbound lanes were closed during the crash and reopened around 9:30 a.m.

We will continue to follow this story.

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