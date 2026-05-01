Truck hauling trailer overturns into embankment, hits bridge in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A pickup truck hauling a trailer overturned into an embankment and hit a bridge in Greene County on Thursday, according to the Greene County Engineer’s office.

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The crash happened on Indian Ripple Road and Factory Road at 6:29 p.m., an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

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The Greene County Engineer’s office said Indian Ripple Road is closed between Alpha Bellbrook Road and Upper Bellbrook Road.

The roadway is physically blocked between James River Road, the Country Club of the North, and Factory Road.

The OSHP dispatcher said no one was injured in this crash, and the Ohio EPA has been called to the scene.

Drivers have been asked to seek alternate routes.

News Center 7 is working to get more information and will continue to follow this story.

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