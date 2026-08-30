Semi seen dangling over Ohio interstate after crash

CINCINNATI — A semi-truck was seen dangling over an Ohio interstate after a crash late Sunday afternoon.

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The wreck occurred around 5 p.m., when a tractor-trailer crashed over the side of the Interstate 71 overpass near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Cincinnati Police, who told our news partner, WCPO-TV.

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OHGO camera shows several officers, medics, and a wrecker at the scene. The ramp from Martin Luther King Drive to I-71 south closed in Cincinnati.

Police officials said that a heavy-duty wrecker was at the scene helping pull the tractor-trailer onto the road.

WCPO reports that two people were trapped inside the tractor-trailer after the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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