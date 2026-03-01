Semi-truck chase ends in officer-involved shooting

AKRON, Ohio — A police chase involving a semi-truck ended in an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening.

The chase began around 6:14 p.m. on Saturday in the 1700 block of East Market Street in Akron, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Akron Police officers located a semi-truck in a parking lot. where the driver, who attempted to leave, struck multiple cruisers before heading westbound, WOIO-19 reported.

“When Akron Police officers became involved, we located the semi truck in a parking lot on East Market Street. During that time, the truck driver attempted to exit the parking lot and struck multiple cruisers,” Lieutenant Michael Murphy, the Public Information Officer for Akron Police, said. “As he headed westbound on East Market Street, the suspect struck a number of civilian vehicles as well before striking another police cruiser.”

Moments later, two Akron officers fired their weapons in an attempt to bring the pursuit to an end.

“When our officers encountered him and fired multiple shots, striking him at least one time. The suspect was transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” Lt. Murphy told WOIO-19.

The officers involved have approximately six years and nearly three years of police service, and have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is normal departmental procedure when a shooting incident involving officers occurs, according to Akron police.

Lt. Murphy told WOIO-19 that this was a worst-case scenario for Akron to be involved in because the department never wants to have to use lethal force.

“We’re extremely thankful. This could have been a very, very bad, tragic incident that could have impacted a lot of people. Again, I just want to state that the semi-truck driver struck multiple citizens, people who are driving through the city of Akron,” Lt. Murphy said. “He struck multiple police cruisers; it’s just very concerning for us and our officers being placed in danger in that way. We’re just again thankful that our officers are safe and the people in our community are safe as well.”

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office released a statement later Saturday night, stating that its deputies responded to the scene, and one deputy also fired his weapon, WOIO-19 reported.

The shooting is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

After the investigation, police said the case will be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for review before being submitted to the Summit County Grand Jury for evaluation, WOIO-19 reported.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time, according to police.

The Fraternal Order of Police also issued a statement regarding the unpredictable and dangerous circumstances Akron Police officers can face at any time:

Tonight’s officer-involved shooting is a good reminder of the chaos that can engulf area residents when evil doers prey on the innocent. We are incredibly thankful that the situation wasn’t worse. We understand that one tractor-trailer truck driver involved in a domestic dispute had contact with multiple police agencies and recklessly led them on a chase into Akron. The suspect weaponized his truck to hit multiple vehicles including police cruisers before being shot by Akron police and a sheriff’s deputy. The truck driver was alive when emergency personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital. We are thankful that just one Akron officer sustained a minor injury. We are praying for other officers and innocent bystanders involved. Every officer involved should be applauded for their restraint, patience, and diligence in responding to this dangerous situation. The FOP will release more information when it becomes available. — Brian Lucey, President Akron Fraternal Order of Police #7

