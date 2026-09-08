Semi-truck driver cited after speeding, crashing truck into concrete median on I-75

DAYTON — A semi-truck driver was cited after speeding on Interstate 75 and crashing into a concrete median over the weekend.
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Around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dayton police officers were dispatched to I-75 SB on report of a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
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A semi-truck was reportedly traveling south at an excessive rate of speed in the center lane.
When the semi-truck neared milepost 56.2, it reportedly lost contro land struck the center raised concrete dividing median.
The semi-truck was towed from the scene.
The 42-year-old male driver was cited for the crash. He did not report any injuries.
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