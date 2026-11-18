Sen. Jon Husted gave his farewell address on the Senate Floor Wednesday after being defeated by Sherrod Brown on Nov. 3

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Senator Jon Husted gave his farewell speech Wednesday morning on the Senate floor after he lost the midterm election earlier this month.

Husted was appointed to the U.S. Senate to finish the term once held by now Vice President JD Vance. He was defeated by Democrat Sherrod Brown.

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During Husted’s speech, he thanked his team and his family and reflected on his time serving Ohio.

“Serving Ohioans from the Statehouse to the people’s house has been a great honor and privilege. One for which I will always be grateful,” Husted said.

Senator-elect Brown will be sworn in sometime in mid-December ahead of the January 3 start date for newly-elected members of Congress.

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