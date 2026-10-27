Senate candidates make final push a week ahead of Election Day

DAYTON — Election Day is a week away, and what Ohio voters decide will impact the balance of power in the Senate in Washington, D.C. The candidates from both major parties are focusing on engaging voters in the final push toward Election Day.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell will have more from his conversation with Senator Jon Husted tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke with Ohio Senator Jon Husted in a one-on-one interview on Tuesday morning.

Husted was asked what the message is that he hopes to deliver to Ohioans, particularly in the Miami Valley, ahead of Election Day.

“Look, I will fight for you,” Husted responded. “I represent Ohio values. Sherrod Brown represents Washington values. He’s been there for over 50 years.”

News Center 7 has asked Brown for the same one-on-one interview several times as recently as last week, but his campaign staff said he does not have time in his schedule.

We heard from Brown at a campaign stop in Dayton Monday night.

“Ohio’s fighting back. You’re showing up, you’re insisting on change, you are demanding a senator who will work for Ohio,” Brown told the crowd.

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