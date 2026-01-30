Sentencing for man convicted of killing Uber driver postponed after attorney faints in court

The sentencing for a man convicted of shooting and killing an Uber driver has been postponed.

CLARK COUNTY — The sentencing for an 83-year-old man convicted of shooting and killing an Uber driver in Clark County had to be stopped and postponed on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court when the hearing had to be halted. He’ll have the latest on what it means for the proceedings tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

William Brock was in court on Friday, expecting to learn his sentence for the murder of Lo-Letha Hall after his motion for a new trial and acquittal was overruled earlier this week.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two of Hall’s sisters gave victim impact statements during the hearing, speaking on the “unspeakable” loss of their older sister.

With one more family statement still to be made before the judge handed down Brock’s sentence, the defense team asked for a recess as one of the defense lawyers became ill and fainted.

The judge suspended the rest of the hearing until next Monday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group