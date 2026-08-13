Serial bank robber pleads guilty to robbing local KeyBank

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man with a history of bank robbery convictions pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday after being accused of robbing a KeyBank in Montgomery County.

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John Butler, 62, was originally indicted by a federal grand jury in April on a single bank robbery charge, which he pleaded guilty to today, the office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio confirmed.

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As previously reported, the robbery occurred at the KeyBank on Miamisburg Centerville Road on March 30.

In images included in federal court documents, Butler can be seen dressed as a construction worker while in the bank.

During the robbery, prosecutors said he passed a note to a teller demanding cash.

The teller complied with the demand, and then Butler ran from the bank with more than $9,000 in cash.

Flock cameras also identified a suspect vehicle, which officers later found on Interstate 75.

The officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and took Butler into custody. Federal documents stated that cash, drugs, and the alleged robbery note were all located on him or in his vehicle.

Butler has previously been convicted of more than 20 other bank robberies in prior federal cases in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

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