1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Vandalia

VANDALIA — One person is dead after a crash in Vandalia on Tuesday, according to Vandalia police.

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News Center 7’s Cody Butler is on scene. We will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

The single car crash was reported in the 9000 block of Dog Leg Road just after 4 p.m.

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Initial reports indicate that one person was ejected and one person is trapped in the crash, a Vandalia police dispatcher said.

Another person was transported to the hospital, but it’s unclear how serious their injuries are.

The Vandalia Division of Fire said the roadway will be closed for several hours.

News Center 7 is on scene working to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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