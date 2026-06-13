Serious injuries reported in single-vehicle crash in Clark County

Trooper with state patrol finds, attends to father and son who were in a car on I-75 in Butler County and overdosed on heroin. (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)

CLARK COUNTY — One person suffered serious injuries after a car crash in German Township on Thursday.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on Snyder Domer Road around 10:18 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

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During the initial investigation, a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport that was traveling east on Snyder Domer Road traveled off the right side of the roadway into a creek and a ditch.

When the car came to a complete stop, it was nose-first in the ditch.

The driver, 20-year-old Corwin Harris from Springfield, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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