Server at local restaurant saves child from choking

DAYTON — A local server helped save a child who was choking.

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George’s Family Restaraunt, located on N Dixie Drive in Dayton, shared on social media that one of their servers helped a little boy who was choking.

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“This weekend our server/manager did an amazing thing. A little boy was choking. When mom was screaming for help, Tori jumped right in to help by doing the Heimlich,” the restaraunt said in its post.

The post included video from inside the restaraunt showing the server and several other people rushing over to help the child.

“Great job, Tori! We are so proud of you!” the restaraunt said in its post.

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