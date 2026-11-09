Several area high schools advance to girls volleyball state semifinals

Photo contributed by Fort Loramie Redskins (via X)

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area high schools are still alive for a girls’ volleyball state championship.

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Six regional schools advance to this week’s Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) volleyball semifinals.

All 2026 girls volleyball state semifinals and championship games will be played here in the Miami Valley, according to OHSAA.

Butler High School, Wittenberg University, and the Wright State University Nutter Center will serve as host.

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Bishop Fenwick plays Gallia Academy in the Division IV state semifinals. It will be played on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Wright State University at noon.

Two area high schools advanced to the Division V state semifinals on Friday, Nov. 13, at Wittenberg University. Coldwater plays Meadowbrook High School at 11:30 a.m. Versailles battles South Range High School at 1:30 p.m.

Two area high schools play each other in the Division VI state semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 12.

St. Henry Battles Parkway at 6 p.m. at the Nutter Center.

Fort Loramie plays Newark Catholic in the Division VII state semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 12. It is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. at Wittenberg University.

All OHSAA girls volleyball championship games are Nov. 13-14 at the Nutter Center.

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