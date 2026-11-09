Several area schools to play in regional semifinals of high school football playoffs

Trotwood Madison vs Edgewood on Nov. 6, 2026

MIAMI VALLEY — Several high schools will play in the upcoming OHSAA regional semifinals of the high school football playoffs.

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20 area schools remain alive for a high school football championship.

The regional semifinals are on Friday, Nov. 13, according to OHSAA.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

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The matchups are listed below:

Division I, Region 2

No. 4 Wayne vs. No. 8 Hilliard Darby

vs. No. 8 Hilliard Darby No. 2 Springfield vs. No. 3 Perrysburg

Division II, Region 8

No. 5 Troy at No. 1 Anderson

at No. 1 Anderson No. 3 Trotwood-Madison at No. 2 Harrison

Division III, Region 10

No. 1 Celina vs No. 4 Wapakoneta

Division III, Region 12

No. 1 Bellbrook vs. No. 5 Miami Trace

vs. No. 5 Miami Trace No. 2 Tippecanoe vs. No. 3 Archbishop McNicholas

Division IV, Region 16

No. 5 Urbana vs. No. 9 Kenton Ridge

Division V, Region 20

No. 1 Graham vs. No. 4 Waynesville

vs. No. 4 No. 6 Bishop Fenwick at No. 2 Williamsburg

Division VI, Region 24

No. 9 St. Henry vs. No. 12 Versailles

vs. No. 12 No. 6 Mechanicsburg at No. 2 Deer Park

Division VII, Region 28

No. 1 Marion Local vs. No. 4 Minster

vs. No. 4 No. 3 Riverside vs. No. 7 New Bremen

The winners advance to the regional finals on Nov. 20. They will be played at neutral sites, OHSAA said.

Rebracketing will occur for the state semifinals. They are on Nov. 27.

The state championship games are Dec. 3-5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

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