Several area schools to play in regional semifinals of high school football playoffs

MIAMI VALLEY — Several high schools will play in the upcoming OHSAA regional semifinals of the high school football playoffs.
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20 area schools remain alive for a high school football championship.
The regional semifinals are on Friday, Nov. 13, according to OHSAA.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
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The matchups are listed below:
Division I, Region 2
- No. 4 Wayne vs. No. 8 Hilliard Darby
- No. 2 Springfield vs. No. 3 Perrysburg
Division II, Region 8
- No. 5 Troy at No. 1 Anderson
- No. 3 Trotwood-Madison at No. 2 Harrison
Division III, Region 10
- No. 1 Celina vs No. 4 Wapakoneta
Division III, Region 12
- No. 1 Bellbrook vs. No. 5 Miami Trace
- No. 2 Tippecanoe vs. No. 3 Archbishop McNicholas
Division IV, Region 16
- No. 5 Urbana vs. No. 9 Kenton Ridge
Division V, Region 20
- No. 1 Graham vs. No. 4 Waynesville
- No. 6 Bishop Fenwick at No. 2 Williamsburg
Division VI, Region 24
- No. 9 St. Henry vs. No. 12 Versailles
- No. 6 Mechanicsburg at No. 2 Deer Park
Division VII, Region 28
- No. 1 Marion Local vs. No. 4 Minster
- No. 3 Riverside vs. No. 7 New Bremen
The winners advance to the regional finals on Nov. 20. They will be played at neutral sites, OHSAA said.
Rebracketing will occur for the state semifinals. They are on Nov. 27.
The state championship games are Dec. 3-5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
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