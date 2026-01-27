Several cats up for adoption after being rescued from Dayton home

DAYTON — Several cats that were saved from a condemned home in Dayton are now up for adoption.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 31 cats, one dog, and one opossum from a home in the 1000 block of Old Orchard Avenue on Jan. 16.

“It was probably one of the worst environmental situations we have found animals in, and many of the animals didn’t survive. So the ones that did are now in our care and are being cared for properly,” Humane Society of Greater Dayton CEO Brian Weltge said.

Inside the house, agents found trash and feces piling up, no running water, and several dead animals.

Now, some of the cats have officially been cleared for adoption.

“In cases like this, animals typically become available in waves as they heal. Some need more time and medical care than others, but we are starting to see beautiful progress,” the Humane Society said in a social media post.

The Humane Society recently shared a video of seven of those cats exploring the open cat room for the first time.

“Some are already feeling brave and curious, checking out every corner. Others, who were used to very confined spaces, chose the tiniest, coziest spots they could find. Little by little, they are learning how to stretch out, play with toys, and curl up in soft blankets,” the post said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the owner, Gale Liebrock, was arrested on animal cruelty and neglect, concealed carry of a weapon, obstructing official business, and falsification charges.

“This gentleman needs help. And so, hopefully, through the court system, he’s going to get the help that he needs so that there’s not a repeat of this. And again, this is a very serious condition that the animals were in, and also, this didn’t happen overnight,” Weltge said.

Gale Leibrock (Montgomery County Jail)

