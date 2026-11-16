Several complaints filed against local cosmetology school before abrupt shutdown

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Almost a dozen complaints have been filed with the state board against Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Creative Images shut down last week.

The owner, Charles Gross, said it was due to loan debt spanning back to the pandemic.

The state board said it was Gross’ responsibility to notify students and the board 60 days ahead of the school’s closure and issue refunds.

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“When you tell a student something may happen, could happen, then you have the confusion of what’s going on,” Gross previously told News Center 7.

But there were already complaints with the school.

News Center 7 reviewed 59 pages of complaints to the state board of cosmetology about Creative Images.

All complaints were filed this year, spanning from low supplies to inadequate service and the abrupt shutdown.

In May, a client reported that instructors were not watching students during bleaching, leading to chemical burns and hair damage.

A complaint from last month said the school ran out of hair products.

The last complaint describes how students’ plans were flipped upside down because of the closure.

Despite the complaints, no violations were cited.

The state board said their records show that Gross only operates Creative Images in Ohio.

They will address any violations through teh administrative enforcement process.

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