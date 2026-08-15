Several events impacted by high water, rain this weekend

DAYTON — High water and the chance of more rain have impacted several weekend events across the region.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman explains why organizers closed the Dayton African American Cultural Festival tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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Festival organizers announced that they closed the Dayton African American Cultural Festival at Island MetroPark at 5 p.m. on Saturday, as previously reported.

It was scheduled to continue until 8 p.m.

The Dayton African American Cultural Festival is an annual event that features music, vendors, and dancing.

Sunday’s activities will now take place at Gateway Cathedral in Trotwood.

This is due to concerns that the park may flood.

“Once we looked at the gauge and the ground, we realized how close it is to flooding the parking lot and coming up over the bridge onto Helena,” said Ashley Bass, Festival Logistics Coordinator. “For everybody’s safety, we just have to shut it down.”

Organizers say that safety remains the top priority.

Other events were canceled across the region on Saturday.

The Bellbrook Lions Club canceled its Summerfest parade. The rest of the festival continues until 11 p.m.

Two events were also canceled in Piqua.

The Lock 9 Concert featuring the Eric Jerardi Band was canceled. Main Street Piqua also canceled the Rockin’ River Duck and the Jeep Cruise-in.

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