Several families go back-to-school shopping before Ohio’s tax-free weekend ends

Parents and kids are getting last-minute back-to-school supplies this weekend. Ohio’s tax-free weekend ends at midnight on Sunday.

Several families go back-to-school shopping before Ohio’s tax-free weekend ends

MORAINE — Parents and kids are getting last-minute back-to-school supplies this weekend.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Ohio’s tax-free weekend ends at midnight.

Several shoppers visited Walmart locations in Moraine, Beavercreek, and Miami Township on Sunday.

This holiday may look different this year as eligible items and the number of days have been scaled back.

Shoppers can avoid tax on clothing items under $75 and school supplies that ring up under $20.

Parents like Dominque Davis say they rely on this weekend to get their kids ready for school. But they have had to scale back this year.

“A little bit of frustration,” she said. “Some stores don’t do the whole three days. So, that was a little frustrating just to try to catch it. And sometimes they might’ve run out of stuff.”

The price limits apply to individual items, not the final total.

The tax-free holiday weekend expires tonight at midnight in Ohio.

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