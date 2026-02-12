Firefighters extinguish reported house fire in northern Montgomery Co.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in northern Montgomery County on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported in the 10000 block of Frederick Pike in Butler Township around 4:30 p.m.
News Center 7 crews are on scene and see several fire crews focusing their attention on a portion of the house that is damaged.
We are working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
