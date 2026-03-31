Several guns, drugs found during search in local neighborhood

Guns recovered during search on Huffman Ave

DAYTON — Two people were arrested after multiple guns and drugs were found in a local neighborhood.

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On March 31, Dayton officers searched an address in the 1600 block of Huffman Avenue.

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Eight handguns were found, according to police.

Police also said they found 30 pills, 61 grams of liquid methamphetamine, eight grams of methamphetamine, four grams of fentanyl, and nearly $700 in cash.

A 46-year-old man and a 45-year-old male were arrested for outstanding warrants.

The 46-year-old man was also arrested for having weapons while under disability and possession of drugs.

We will continue to follow this story.

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