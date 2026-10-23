Several inmates moved from Clark County Jail due to significantly cracked support column

CLARK COUNTY — Several inmates in the Clark County Jail have had to be moved to another area jail while structural damage at part of the facility is addressed.

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The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said that a recent inspection found that an exterior support column at the jail was “significantly cracked” and needed to be repaired immediately.

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Further inspection determined that the column would need to be braced and supported until the repairs could be made.

Out of an abundance of caution, the inmates housed in areas directly affected by the impacted column have been temporarily transferred to the Logan County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the movement is expected to be “very short term.”

The impacted inmates will be brought back once the support column is properly and effectively supported.

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