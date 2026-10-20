Several members of local police department’s cold case unit retire

DAYTON — Several members of a local police department’s cold case unit retired this month.

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The Dayton Police Department announced on social media that several members of their cold case unit retired earlier this month.

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Doyle Burke, Gary White, and Bruce May had been with the unit for five years, alongside another member, Doug Roderick.

They all retired previously from the department after decades of service to the community, according to the post.

Burke, White and May assisted in reviewing and digitizing all of the unsolved homicide cases.

During the past five years, in addition to modernizing the unit, they helped solve four homicides and a serial rapist cold case.

“We thank them so much for their work to help the unit better investigate crimes moving forward. While these four are gone, the Cold Case Unit is still operating and actively investigating several cases,” the post read.

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